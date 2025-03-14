Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,072 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3,889.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $19,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 332,168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 204,736 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,577,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other news, President Michael J. Stewart sold 7,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $316,955.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,196.72. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.1 %

First Merchants stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

