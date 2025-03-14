Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $345.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.