Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,179 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Amundi lifted its position in Corning by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after buying an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,958,000 after buying an additional 692,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

