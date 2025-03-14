Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $534.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $595.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,239.71. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,370 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.14, for a total transaction of $875,621.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,499,683. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

