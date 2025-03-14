PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 17.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 35.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,094,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,726,000 after purchasing an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

