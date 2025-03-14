Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Position Decreased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 473.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $1,392,512.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,526.32. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

