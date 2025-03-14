Essential Planning LLC. Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Diageo by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.5 %

Diageo stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

