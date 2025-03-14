Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180,032 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after buying an additional 1,285,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $18,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 148,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 394,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 334,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HOG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

