Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

