Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,531 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

ARCT opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

