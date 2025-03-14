Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 43,047 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 3,881.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,047 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DDEC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $318.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.35.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

