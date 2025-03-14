Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OUNZ. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 414,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

OUNZ stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

