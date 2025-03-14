Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire Global from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Spire Global stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $228.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,511,328.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,694,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,577.66. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 300,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,426.08. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,366. 17.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter worth $629,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

