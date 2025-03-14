Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,651 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after purchasing an additional 196,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $156.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.37 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

