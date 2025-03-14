Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports.

FSZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.40. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$10.92.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

