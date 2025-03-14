Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 4,201 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Shares of TJX opened at $112.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

