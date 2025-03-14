Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. This represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 332.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 125,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after buying an additional 1,327,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 439,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

