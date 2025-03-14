Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 15,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $267,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,290,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,972,860.06. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,600 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $204,044.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 14,608 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $262,359.68.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $269,700.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $267,750.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 14,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $250,782.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $197,880.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,817 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $127,338.93.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,729 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $142,893.73.

Donegal Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DGICA opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of -0.04. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.