Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider David Sproule Buys 500,000 Shares

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider David Sproule acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$400,000.00 ($251,572.33).

David Sproule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, David Sproule acquired 250,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$87,500.00 ($55,031.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Polymetals Resources Company Profile

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

