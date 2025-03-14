Dale Burks Sells 11,005 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,592. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SMP opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $35.92.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $343.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

