Robert Iannone Sells 2,403 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $332,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,342.61. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $136.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 100,112 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

