Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells 18,020 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 18,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $425,452.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,514.24. This trade represents a 8.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT opened at $23.46 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $986.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,172.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AORT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Quarry LP raised its stake in Artivion by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

