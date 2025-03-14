DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Mizuho

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4,893.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

