Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $439.43 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $536.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.67.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

