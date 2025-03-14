Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1,383.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

