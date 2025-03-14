Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $47.06.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.