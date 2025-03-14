Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

