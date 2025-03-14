Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 961 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $88,339,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,950 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,554,000 after acquiring an additional 296,890 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $30,063,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $109.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.