Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,389,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,211,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,248,000 after purchasing an additional 484,561 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,573,000 after purchasing an additional 471,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,776,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Benchmark upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shares of SHOP opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

