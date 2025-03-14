Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.79 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $104.45 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

