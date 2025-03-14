Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $271.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.