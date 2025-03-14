iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $827.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

