iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
Shares of DMXF stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $827.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
