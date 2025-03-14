FuelCell Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,290 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.49 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.71.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 113.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

