Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. This represents a 47.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

