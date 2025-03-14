Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Vivani Medical Trading Up 1.9 %

VANI stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Vivani Medical has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivani Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vivani Medical by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivani Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

