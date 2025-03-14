Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.11.

NVTS stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $35,337.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 684,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,847.23. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,873,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 166,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 87.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,031,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 221,575 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,556,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 845,664 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

