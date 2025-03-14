Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $90,798. This represents a 51.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,762. This trade represents a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,924,000 after purchasing an additional 99,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,973,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 860,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

