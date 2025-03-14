Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Oculis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. On average, analysts predict that Oculis will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oculis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oculis by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

