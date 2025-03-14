Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 406,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 269,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azincourt Energy Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

