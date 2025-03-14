Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 919961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Steelcase Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Steelcase

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.