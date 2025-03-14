Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELFGet Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $5.05. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 23,486 shares trading hands.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 151,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Global Self Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 459,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

