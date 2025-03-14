Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $5.05. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 23,486 shares trading hands.
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.26.
Global Self Storage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.
Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
