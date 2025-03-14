Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $5.05. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 23,486 shares trading hands.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

About Global Self Storage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 151,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Global Self Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 459,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

