Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.68. Western Uranium & Vanadium shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 7,488 shares changing hands.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.33.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

