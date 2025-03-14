Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and traded as low as $26.83. Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 1,643 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

