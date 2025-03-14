Analysts Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) PT at $158.83

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65. Jabil has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

