Carladenise Armbrister Edwards Sells 200,000 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) Director Carladenise Armbrister Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $722,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,349.47. This trade represents a 42.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of CLOV opened at $3.46 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,769,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 5,071.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,221,612 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,828,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 868,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 862,621 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

