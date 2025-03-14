Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Stock Price

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

PB stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,352.60. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,905. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 228,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,177 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

