Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Chairman David D. Smith Acquires 67,131 Shares

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Chairman David D. Smith purchased 67,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $937,148.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 818,869 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,411.24. This trade represents a 8.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sinclair Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $956.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sinclair by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

