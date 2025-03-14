JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

CTRA opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 5,744.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599,042 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,461,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

