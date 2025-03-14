Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $423.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $481,605.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,391.60. This trade represents a 21.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $231,759.96. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,773 shares of company stock valued at $674,176 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 282,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.