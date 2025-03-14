Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.80 price objective on the stock.

Emerald Trading Down 0.5 %

EEX stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.31. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Emerald Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Emerald

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

