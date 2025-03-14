Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.80 price objective on the stock.
Emerald Trading Down 0.5 %
EEX stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.31. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Emerald Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
