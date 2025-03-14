Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

RNAC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cartesian Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.71. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 2,417 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $40,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,051.52. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blaine Davis sold 3,961 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $66,227.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,588.08. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,744 shares of company stock valued at $247,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. FMR LLC increased its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after buying an additional 2,341,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 122.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 208.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.